Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘American Rust’

American Rust will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Sunday November 28th at 9pm, it has been announced.

American Rust is a family drama and a timeless story of wanting a brighter future while being held prisoner by the past. The story of survival and transcendence is told through the eyes of Del Harris, the complicated and compromised chief of police of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town full of good people making bad choices.

When news of a murder rips through the town, Harris must decide what lengths he is willing to take to protect the son of the woman he loves. The drama series, which is based on Philipp Meyer’s debut novel, stars Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower), Maura Tierney (Your Honor), Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit), David Alvarez (West Side Story), Alex Neustaedter (Colony), Julia Mayorga (It Is Decidedly So), Mark Pellegrino (Supernatural) and Rob Yang (The Resident). The executive producers are Dan Futterman, Jeff Daniels, Michael De Luca, Adam Rapp, Paul Martino, Katie O’Connell Marsh and Elisa Ellis.

