Pluto TV Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 4

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery will receive its UK premiere on Pluto TV today (Friday November 26th) at 9pm, it has been announced.

In the show’s fourth season, Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery are facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.

Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala and Blu del Barrio .

