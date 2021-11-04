Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘F Is For Family’ Season 5

The fifth and final season of F Is For Family will receive its UK premiere on Thursday November 25th, it has been announced.

Created by Bill Burr and Michael Price, F Is For Family transports viewers back to the 1970s, a time when political correctness, helicopter parenting and indoor smoking bans weren’t part of anyone’s vocabulary, let alone the norm. The half-hour series features the voices of Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell. The executive producers are Bill Burr, Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley and Michael Price.

