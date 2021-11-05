National Geographic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’

The second season of The Hot Zone, subtitled Anthrax, will receive its UK premiere on National Geographic on Wednesday December 1st at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Hot Zone is a fact-based anthology series exploring various biological threats to humanity. The show’s first season told the story of Lieutenant Colonel Nancy Jaax, who, working with a secret military specialized team, put her life on the line to head off the outbreak of Ebola in 1988 before it spread to the human population. The show’s second season, subtitled Anthrax, is set mere weeks after the 9/11 attacks, when the United States was rocked by another deadly act of terrorism. Letters containing anthrax were sent to unsuspecting victims in Florida, Washington, D.C., and New York.

The anonymous assault claimed five lives and caused panic throughout the U.S. Despite many false leads, a team of FBI agents and scientists slowly closed in on a shocking prime suspect. Matthew Ryker, an FBI agent with a specialty in microbiology, risks his career to convince his superiors of the unthinkable just three weeks after the 9/11 attacks: The United States is under attack again. Dr. Bruce Ivins, a brilliant microbiologist who becomes embroiled in the hunt to find the 2001 anthrax killer, works closely with the FBI to uncover who is behind the deadly anthrax letters, while his growing instability and paranoia give way to deeper unnerving discoveries. The six episode season is produced by 20th Television and Scott Free Productions and stars Daniel Dae Kim, Tony Goldwyn, Dawn Olivieri, Ian Colletti, Dylan Baker, Morgan Kelly, Denyce Lawton, Carlos Gonzalez-Vio, Vanessa Matsui, Enrico Colantoni and Harry Hamlin.

Check out the trailer below:

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.