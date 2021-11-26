ITV Renews ‘Kate & Koji’ For Second Season; Jimmy Akingbola Exits, Okorie Chukwu To Assume Role

ITV has handed out a second season renewal to their comedy series Kate & Koji, TVWise has learned. Jimmy Akingbola has been forced to exit the series due to his commitments to Peacock’s The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air dramatic reboot Bel-Air. Okorie Chukwu (Luther) has joined the cast and will assume the role of Koji.

Kate & Koji follows Kate, the owner of a seaside cafe who forms an unexpected and sparky friendship with Koji, an African asylum seeker. Although from very different worlds, they are similar in ways which they do not recognise, including a dogged determination to never back down!

The comedy series, which was created by Guy Jenkin and Andy Hamilton, is produced by Hat Trick Productions and stars Brenda Blethyn (Vera), Okorie Chukwu (Luther), Blake Harrison (A Very English Scandal) and Barbara Flynn (Death In Paradise). The show’s second season, which will consist of six episodes, is expected to premiere on ITV in spring 2022. “I’m excited to step into the role of Koji and I can’t wait to get working with this brilliant cast of actors”, said Okorie Chukwu.

“We were disappointed to have to postpone the second series because of the big Covid spike in January 2021, but now we’re looking forward to getting back into Kate’s seaside café with our superb cast, performing in front of a live studio audience”, said series creators and writers Guy Jenkin & Andy Hamilton.

While ITV’s Head of Scripted Comedy Nana Hughes, who commissioned the show’s second season, added: “We are all very excited that Okorie has joined the show as Koji. Guy and Andy have as usual written incredibly funny scripts which Brenda and the gang will bring to life brilliantly. The audience is in for a real treat.”