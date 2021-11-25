Gold Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Cockfields’ Christmas Special

The Cockfields’ Christmas special will premiere on UKTV’s Gold channel on Monday December 13th at 10pm, it has been announced.

The Cockfields follows Simon, who is taking girlfriend Donna back home to the Isle of Wight for the very first time. The comedy series, which was penned by David Earl & Joe Wilkinson, is being produced by Yellow Door Productions and stars Joe Wilkinson, Susannah Fielding, Sue Johnston, Sarah Parish, Gregor Fisher, Greg McHugh, Michele Dotrice, Nigel Havers and Ben Rufus Green. In the Christmas special, It’s 27th December and Simon and Esther are on a flying visit to see Ray and Sue. They can only stay for the day as Simon is so busy with work. Sue wishes they’d stay longer. A reunion at the local pub reminds Simon of what he might be missing.

