E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The 100’ Season 7

The seventh and final season of The 100 will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Saturday November 27th at 3:25am, it has been announced. Episodes will then continue to air daily in an early morning time-slot.

Created by Jason Rothenberg, The 100 is set 97 years after a nuclear war has destroyed civilization. A spaceship housing the lone human survivors sends 100 juvenile delinquents back to Earth to investigate the possibility of re-colonizing the planet.

The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu. In the opening episode of the show’s seventh and final season, titled From The Ashes, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends attempt to rebuild Sanctum as a new threat rises in the woods. Ed Fraiman directed the episode from a script penned by Jason Rothenberg.

