E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Batwoman’ Season 3

The third season of Batwoman will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Sunday November 14th at 11:05pm, it has been announced.

Batwoman tells the story of Ryan Wilder, who keeps the the streets of Gotham safe as Batwoman. The drama series, which is based on the DC character, is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and stars Javica Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Meagan Tandy, Elizabeth Anweis, Robin Givens and Victoria Cartagena.

In the opening episode of the show’s third season, titled Mad As A Hatter, as Batwoman continues to keep the streets of Gotham safe, Batwing joins in on the action, but Luke quickly realizes he hasn’t quite mastered his suit. Meanwhile, as Alice sits hopelessly imprisoned in Arkham, Sophie fully enjoys her freedom. When Ryan pays Alice a visit to ask about the bombshell she dropped – that Ryan’s birth mother is still alive – Ryan must decide if she should go down the rabbit hole of her past. As Mary prepares to finally graduate from medical school, she feels the absence of her family more than ever. But when an Alice admirer stumbles upon one of the missing Bat Trophies, Gotham and the Bat Team get mixed up in the madness, culminating in a shockingly gruesome graduation… and an equally shocking new partnership.

