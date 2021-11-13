Channel 4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Simpsons’ Season 29

The twenty-ninth season of The Simpsons will premiere on Channel 4 on Monday November 22nd at 6pm, it has been announced.

In the opening episode of the show’s twenty-ninth season, titled The Serfsons, in a magical medieval world, Marge’s mother is turned into an Ice Walker and the only way for Homer to afford the cure is to force Lisa to use illegal magic. When the King discovers this, he kidnaps Lisa, and Homer must lead a feudal uprising to save her.

The Simpsons is a Gracie Films production in association with 20th Century Fox Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. Film Roman, a Starz Company, is the animation house. The voice cast includes Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer, Tress MacNeille and Pamela Hayden.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.