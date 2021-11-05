Channel 4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘On The Edge’ Season 3

The third season of On The Edge will premiere on Sunday November 7th at 10pm, it has been announced.

On The Edge explores the impact of mental health in families, depicted through the lens of different parent-child relationships and brought to life through three exciting genres – a romantic comedy, a road trip and a horror. The three new episodes are titled Mincemeat, Superdad and Cradled.

The anthology series is produced by Blacklight Television and is made with the support of Creative Wales and Directors UK. The cast lined up for season three includes Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education), Juliet Aubrey (The White Queen), Martin McCann (The Fall), Ellora Torchia (Midsommar), Rosie Cavaliero (Jane Eyre), Damien Molony (Crashing), Lorraine Burroughs (Strike Back), Nikhil Parmar (Brassic) and newcomer Joseph Obasohan.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.