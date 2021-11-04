Channel 4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Close To Me’

Close To Me will premiere on Channel 4 on Sunday November 7th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Close To Me tells the story of Jo Harding, a woman who seems to have it all – a beautiful house in the country, a loving family and a devoted husband. But following a fall, an entire year suddenly vanishes from Jo’s memory. As she struggles to piece events together, Jo discovers that her life wasn’t quite as perfect as she imagined – and that someone will do all they can to keep a terrible secret from her.

The drama series, which is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Amanda Reynolds, is produced by NENT Studios UK, The Development Partnership and Dopamine and stars Connie Nielsen (Nashville), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who), Tom Taylor (Us), Rosy McEwen (The Alienist: The Angel Of Darkness), Susan Lynch (Unforgotten), Leanne Best (Young Wallander), Henning Jensen (Below The Surface), Ellie Haddington (Enola Holmes), Ray Fearon (Da Vinci’s Demons), Nick Blood (Strike), Jamie Flatters (Liar) and Lorraine Burroughs (Hard Sun).

