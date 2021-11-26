Channel 4 Renews ‘Ackley Bridge’ For Fifth Season

Channel 4 has handed out a fifth season renewal to Ackley Bridge. Ten episodes have been commissioned for the show’s fifth season, which started filming this month in Halifax ahead of a 2022 premiere.

Ackley Bridge is set in a Yorkshire mill town which is home to largely divided white and Asian populations. Like the communities, the school systems have also become segregated. However as two formerly isolated comprehensives are merged into a brand new academy, Ackley Bridge College, the lives and cultures of each are set to collide.

The drama series is produced by The Forge and stars Ryan Dean (The Gentleman, Penny on M.A.R.S.), Robyn Cara (Life, Hounslow Diaries) and Yasmin Al Khudhairi (Hilda), Megan Morgan (Hollyoaks), Adam Little (Years and Years) Rob James Collier (Downton Abbey), George Potts (Brassic), Laila Zaidi (Benidorm, Holby City), Sunetra Sarker (Informer, The Bay), Charlie Hardwick (Emmerdale).

In season five, Johnny, Kayla and Fizza try to navigate the second half of the school year. Elsewhere, life gets complicated for Marina, Kayla’s popular Queen Bee sister, just as her younger brother Kyle, Ackley’s newest pupil and troublemaker, turns up at school, fresh out of juvie. It’s been a year already jam-packed with love triangles, catfishing, compulsive liars and one utterly joyous (albeit failed) gypsy wedding.

And for the adults, life is just as chaotic. Martin finds his role as Head under the spotlight as Ken – true to form – continues to be a raging pain in the proverbial. Things get trickier still for Martin when Asma, Ackley’s new hotshot teacher joins the staff to immediately ruffle some feathers. Kaneez is back at the beating heart of the school and is presented with her biggest challenge yet, in the form of new boy Kyle. Sue does her best to impress Ken which could lead to a change in career.