BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Vienna Blood’ Season 2

The second season of Vienna Blood will premiere on BBC Two on Friday December 10th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Vienna Blood is set in 1900s Vienna and follows Max Liebermann, a brilliant young English doctor, studying under the famed psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud. When Max comes into contact with Oskar Rheinhardt, an Austrian Detective Inspector struggling with a strange case, he offers his assistance. Max’s extraordinary skills of perception and forensics, and his deep understanding of human behaviour and deviance, help Oskar solve some of Vienna’s most mysterious and deadly cases. The drama series, which is penned by Sherlock scribe Steve Thompson and is based on the Liebermann novels by Frank Tallis, is produced by Endor Productions and MR Film and stars Matthew Beard (The Imitation Game) and Juergen Maurer.

In the opening episode of season two, titled The Melancholy Countess, is set in the autumn of 1907, when a depressed Hungarian Countess is found drowned in the bath of her lavish hotel suite in an apparent suicide. Intense scrutiny falls on her psychoanalyst, Max Liebermann, who asked the Countess to stop taking her prescribed medicine and start taking a course of Freud’s talking cure with himself. Investigating Officer Oskar Rheinhardt teams up with the disgraced doctor to solve the riddle of the Countess’ death and clear Max’s professional reputation. A post-mortem reveals that the Countess was poisoned, which turns Max and Oskar’s attention to Oktav Hauke, a young Second Lieutenant with a reputation for dubious relationships with rich, older women. When Max’s private practice is vandalised and transcripts of his meetings with the Countess are stolen, it seems that Max knows more than he realises. Max searches for clues to the identity of the murderer, but it will take more than understanding the source of the Countess’ melancholic dreams to unlock this case.

