BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Two Doors Down’ Season 5

The fifth season of Two Doors Down will premiere on BBC Two on Monday December 6th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Two Doors Down is set in the fictional Scottish suburban street Latimer Crescent and follow the residents as they navigate the trials and tribulations of suburban life. The comedy series is produced by BBC Studios and stars Arabella Weir, Alex Norton, Jamie Quinn, Kieran Hodgson, Elaine C Smith, Doon Mackichan and Jonathan Watson.

In the opening episode of the show’s fifth season, Beth is cooking up a storm, making a veggie curry to celebrate Ian and Gordon’s anniversary. But when the boys arrive, it’s Ian’s black eye that catches mum and dad’s attention. The night starts to spiral as Cathy and Colin invite themselves over, and Christine turns up with an upset stomach demanding to know if Beth’s kitchen is clean. When questioned about the black eye, Gordon lets slip that Ian was in a fight and is then forced to confess he didn’t jump in to defend his partner. Later, when Cathy and Colin discover it’s not only a vegetarian curry but a mild one, they blame Gordon for everything and take matters into their own hands, completely hijacking the Baird’s quiet family meal.

