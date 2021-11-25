BBC One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Superman & Lois’

Superman & Lois will receive its UK premiere on BBC One on Saturday December 4th at 5:40pm, it has been announced. The show’s complete first season will also be available to stream on the iPlayer that same day.

Superman & Lois picks up after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race and follows the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent and famous journalist, Lois Lane, as they come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger enters their lives. The drama series, which is based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and stars Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf), Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm), Jordan Elsass (Little Fires Everywhere), Alex Garfin, Erik Valdez (Graceland), Inde Navarette (13 Reasons Why), Wolé Parks (All American) and Adam Rayner (Mistresses) with Dylan Walsh (Nip/Tuck) and Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage).

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.