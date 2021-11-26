BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘You Don’t Know Me’

You Don’t Know Me will premiere on BBC One on Sunday December 5th at 9pm, it has been announced.

You Don’t Know Me centres on a young man, who, with overwhelming evidence against him, stands accused of murder. At his trial, Hero he tells an extraordinary story. It is about the woman he loves, Kyra who got into terrible trouble. It’s about how he risked everything to save her. He swears he’s innocent. But in the end, all that matters is this: do you believe him?

The four-part drama, which is based on Imran Mahmood’s novel and adapted by Tom Edge, is produced by Snowed-In Productions and stars Samuel Adewunmi (The Last Tree, Angela Black), newcomer Sophie Wilde, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (Tomb Raider, Sixteen), Tuwaine Barrett (The Personal History of David Copperfield, The Last Tree), Yetunde Oduwole (Carnage, Meet The Adebanjos) and Nicholas Khan (Transformers: The Last Knight, Exodus: Gods and Kings) alongside Bukky Bakray (Rocks, Self-Charm). Netflix is co-producing.

