Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Gulf’ Season 2

The second season of The Gulf will premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Wednesday December 15th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Gulf follows the moral disintegration of Detective Jess Savage, who finds herself caught between upholding the legal justice system and morality, as she investigates crimes on her home patch of Waiheke Island, New Zealand. It is set up as an international co-production between Banijay Group’s Screentime New Zealand, Lippy Pictures, Letterbox Filmproduktion, and broadcasters ZDF and TV3.

In the show’s second season, Detective Jess Savage (Kate Elliott) tries to leave the past behind and make the most of her tentative new relationship with daughter Ruby (Timmie Cameron) – but a blackmailer is making that impossible, threatening to expose Jess’s murder of her sexual-abuser husband Alex. Jess tries to identify and track down her blackmailer while continuing to solving crimes in her role as a police detective.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.