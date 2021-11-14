Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Ragdoll’

Ragdoll will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Monday December 6th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Ragdoll opens as six people have been murdered, dismembered and sewn into the shape of one grotesque body – nicknamed the ‘Ragdoll’. Assigned to the shocking case are DS Nathan Rose, recently reinstated to the London Met; his best friend and boss, DI Emily Baxter; and the unit’s new recruit, DC Lake Edmunds.

The ‘Ragdoll Killer’ taunts the police by sending them a list of his next victims, with Rose’s name among them. And with those victims to protect, our heroes soon come under intense public scrutiny. The drama series, which is based on the novel by Daniel Cole, is produced by Sid Gentle Films and stars Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Irregulars, Killing Eve), Thalissa Teixeira (Too Close, Trigonometry) and Lucy Hale (The Hating Game, Pretty Little Liars). Freddy Syborn penned the adaptation and serves as an executive producer alongside Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Dan McDermott, Kristin Jones and Philippa Collie Cousins. Toby MacDonald and Niall MacCormick are the directors.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.