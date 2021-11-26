Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Clarice’

Clarice will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Monday December 27th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Clarice is described as “a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling” as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of “The Silence Of The Lambs.” Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her.

However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life. The drama series is produced by MGM Television and CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and stars Rebecca Breeds as Clarice Starling, Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp and Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin.

