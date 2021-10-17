StarzPlay Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 3

The third season of Doom Patrol will receive its UK premiere on StarzPlay on Sunday November 14th, it has been announced.

Doom Patrol re-imagines one of DC’s most beloved groups of Super Heroes: Robotman aka Cliff Steele, Negative Man aka Larry Trainor, Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief. Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. The drama series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and stars Timothy Dalton, Matt Bomer, Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero and April Bowlby.

Season three opens on the culmination of the Doom Patrol’s confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it. The executive producers are Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson.

Check out the trailer below: