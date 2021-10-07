Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 5

The fifth season of The Good Doctor will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Tuesday October 19th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Good Doctor follows Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. The drama series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature and stars Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin, Bria Samone Henderson and Osvaldo Benavides.

In the show’s fifth season Shaun navigates more uncertainties as a major change comes to St. Bonaventure. Meanwhile, the rest of the team must also navigate the complexities of their own changing relationships as they continue to deal with life and death situations. David Shore is the executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee also serve as executive producers

