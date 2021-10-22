Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Station 19’ Season 5

The fifth season of Station 19 will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Wednesday November 3rd at 10pm, it has been announced.

Station 19 follows a group of heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 – from captain to newest recruit – as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The drama series is produced by ABC Studios and stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, Stefania Spampinato and Carlos Miranda.

In the opening episode of the show’s fifth season, titled Phoenix From The Flame, relationships are challenged at Station 19 following Sullivan’s actions at Maya and Carina’s wedding, putting his marriage with Andy to the test. Dean comes to terms with his feelings for Vic, while Travis rekindles an old flame. The annual Phoenix Festival brings out some reckless behavior in some of Seattle’s citizens, challenging the teams at Station 19 and Grey Sloan Memorial.

