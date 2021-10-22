Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Departure’ Season 2

The second season of Departure will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Monday November 1st at 9pm, it has been announced.

Departure follows the mystery of Flight 716 – a passenger plane that vanishes over the Atlantic Ocean. Following the mysterious crash, recently widowed, brilliant aviation investigator Kendra Malley is called in to investigate by her former boss and mentor Howard Lawson. The drama series is produced by Shaftesbury and Deadpan Pictures, in association with Corus Entertainment, Starlings Television and Red Arrow Studios International and stars Archie Panjabi, Christopher Plummer, Jason O’Mara, Kris Holden-Ried, Karen LeBlanc, Donal Logue, Mark Rendall, Etienne Kellici, Kelly McCormack, Wendy Crewson, Charlie Carrick, Dion Johnstone, David Hewlett, Greg Bryk and Florence Ordesh.

The show’s second season, follows Kendra Malley as she’s recruited to investigate a new transportation disaster -the derailment of an experimental high-speed train in rural Michigan. Pressure mounts for Kendra and her team to crack the puzzle as the small town reels in shock, and the world demands answers. Their investigation reveals a plethora of disconnected events and a range of potential suspects with believable motives: a disillusioned employee, a local anti-technology politician, the tech mogul who developed the train’s software…and even a man with ties to a Mexican drug cartel. As she works to sort through the chaos, Kendra must reckon with the inner tension that emerges between the investigation and her emotions. A third season has already been commissioned.

