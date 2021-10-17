Sky Max Sets Premiere Date For ‘Temple’ Season 2

The second season of Temple will premiere on Sky Max on Thursday October 28th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Temple tells the story of Daniel Milton, a respected surgeon who finds himself drawn into the underground world of doomsday preppers and bank robbers when he tries to save his wife’s life, by setting up an illicit clinic with obsessive yet surprisingly resourceful misfit Lee, in the vast network of tunnels beneath Temple tube station in London.

The drama series, which was created by Mark O’Rowe, is being produced by Hera Pictures and stars Mark Strong, Catherine McCormack, Daniel Mays, Carice Van Houten, Tobi King Bakare, Wunmi Mosaku, Craig Parkinson, Lily Newmark, Chloe Pirrie and Ryan McKen. Season two picks up one month after the season one finale. Daniel desperately tries to keep everything under control but with Lee falling for a fanatical uber-Prepper and Anna luring patients down to the clinic for illegal drug trials, life is only going to get more insane.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.