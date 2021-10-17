Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Los Espookys’

Los Espookys will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Friday October 29th at 11pm, with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen, Los Espookys follows a group of friends who turn their love for horror into a peculiar business, providing horror to those who need it, in a dreamy Latin American country where the strange and eerie are just part of daily life.

The comedy series, which is primarily in the Spanish language, is produced by Broadway Video in association with Antigravico, Más Mejor and Fabula and stars Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Bernardo Velasco, José Pablo Minor and Fred Armisen. The executive producers are Lorne Michaels, Fred Armisen and Andrew Singer.

