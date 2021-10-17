Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’ Season 5

The fifth and final season of Insecure will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Tuesday October 26th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Insecure follows the friendship of two black women as they deal with their own real-life flaws while attempting to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences. The comedy series stars Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Courtney Taylor.

The show’s final season continues to follow our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives. The comedy series was created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore. The executive producers are Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis.

