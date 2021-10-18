Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11

The eleventh season of Curb Your Enthusiasm will premiere on Sky Comedy on Monday October 25th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm revolves around a fictionalized, gleefully misanthropic version of David as a ubiquitous camera chronicles the private, often banal world of this (relatively) public man. The series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can precipitate a chain of misfortune to hilarious effect.

To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and often improvise lines as they go. The series, which holds a record as HBO’s longest running comedy, stars Larry David (Seinfeld), Susie Essman (Broad City), Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs), Cheryl Hines (Suburgatory), Richard Lewis (Anything But Love), Ted Danson (The Good Place) and JB Smoove (The Millers). The executive producers are Larry David, Jeff Garlin and Jeff Schaffer.

