Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Season 2

The second season of The L Word: Generation Q will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Wednesday November 3rd at 10:05pm, it has been announced.

The L Word: Generation Q follows the intermingled lives of Bette Porter, Alice Pieszecki and Shane McCutcheon, along with new characters Dani Nùñez, Micah Lee, Finley, Sophie Suarez and Gigi as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A. The drama series stars Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, Katherine Moennig, Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas and Sepideh Moafi. Season two kicks off in the aftermath of Sophie’s decision at the airport as she, Dani, and Finley are all left to pick up the pieces.

Meanwhile, Bette’s personal and professional pursuits force her to reexamine her roots — something Angie (Jordan Hull) also questions and explores in her own way. In the wake of her divorce, Shane (Katherine Moennig) throws herself into finding new ways to keep the bar thriving, while Alice is surprised when writing her first book steers her whole life in a new direction. Micah is pushed to reckon with his identity as he navigates big changes in his career and love life, while Gigi’s journey to move on from Nat (Stephanie Allynne) and Alice takes an unexpected turn.

