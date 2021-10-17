Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Dexter: New Blood’

The Dexter revival/spin-off Dexter: New Blood will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Monday November 8th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Dexter: New Blood is set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura and finds him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons.

The limited series is produced in-house by Showtime and stars Michael C. Hall (Dexter), Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) and Clancy Brown (The Crown). The executive producers are Clyde Phillips, Michael C. Hall, Scott Reynolds, Marcos Siega, Bill Carraro, John Goldwyn and Sara Colleton.

Check out the trailer below:

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.