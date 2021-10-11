Netflix Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Stay Close’

Netflix’s new Harlan Coben series Stay Close will premiere on New Year’s Eve (Friday December 31st), it has been announced.

Stay Close questions how much you really know someone. Three people living comfortable lives each conceal dark secrets that even the closest to them would never suspect; Megan, a working mother of three; Ray, the once promising documentary photographer, now stuck in a dead-end job pandering to celebrity-obsessed rich kids, and Broome, a detective who’s unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case.

As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move? The drama series stars Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage, Sarah Parish, Eddie Izzard, Jo Joyner, Daniel Francis, Bethany Antonia, Rachel Andrews, Poppy Gilbert, Hyoie O’Grady and Andi Osho. The executive producers are Harlan Coben, Nicola Shindler, Richard Fee, Danny Brocklehurst and Daniel O’Hara. Daniel O’Hara and Lindy Heymann are the directors.

