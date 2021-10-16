More4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Good Fight’ Season 5

The fifth season of The Good Fight will receive its UK premiere on More4 on Thursday October 28th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Good Fight picks up one year after the events of the The Good Wife. An enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia, while simultaneously wiping out her mentor Diane Lockhart’s savings. Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago’s pre-eminent law firms. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, Charmaine Bingwa and Mandy Patinkin.

In the show’s fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop. Former main cast members Delroy Lindo and Cush Jumbo appear in the season premiere to close out their respective storylines.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.