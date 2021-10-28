ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Tower’

The Tower will premiere on ITV on Monday November 8th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Tower opens with a veteran beat cop and a teenage girl falling to their deaths from a tower block in south-east London. Left alive on the roof are a five-year-old boy and rookie police officer Lizzie Adama. Within hours, Lizzie has disappeared, and Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins is charged with leading the investigation.

She not only has to track down Lizzie before she comes to serious harm, but also to uncover the truth behind the grisly deaths. The drama series, which is based on Kate London’s novel Post Mortem, is produced by Windhover Films and Mammoth Screen in association with ITV Studios and stars Gemma Whelan, Emmett J. Scanlan, Tahirah Sharif, Jimmy Akingbola, Nick Holder and Lola Elsokari. Homeland scribe Patrick Harbinson penned the scripts for the series and serves as executive producer alongside Mammoth Screen’s founder and CEO Damien Timmer and Karen Thrussell. Paul Testar is the series producer, while Jim Loach is the director.

Check out the trailer below:

