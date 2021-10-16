ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Long Call’

The Long Call will premiere on ITV on Monday October 25th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Long Call follows Detective Inspector Matthew Venn, who has returned to live in a small community in North Devon with his husband, Jonathan. Matthew was brought up in the Barum Brethren before leaving to go to University. At 19 he knew he couldn’t continue amongst the community and to his mother’s shock and dismay, he declared publicly he no longer believed. Now he’s back, not just to grieve for his father, but to lead a shocking murder investigation back where it all began for him.

Matthew is now forced to re-engage with the community he left, including the most painful and challenging of relationships, with his mother Dorothy. After the body of a man is found on the beach close to Matthew’s home, the investigation throws a cast of doubt on the whole community. Matthew and his team have to get to the bottom of a case which bring with it old wounds and a deadly secret in order to expose the killer. The drama series, which is based on the novel by Ann Cleeves, is produced by Silverprint Pictures and stars Bel Aldridge, Pearl Mackie, Juliet Stevenson, Martin Shaw, Anita Dobson, Dylan Edwards, Pearce Quigley, Neil Morrissey, Sarah Gordy, Alan Williams and Amit Shah.

