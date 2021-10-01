ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Midsomer Murders: Happy Families’

Happy Families – the third episode of Midsomer Murders season twenty-two – will premiere on ITV on Sunday October 3rd at 8pm, it has been announced.

Midsomer Murders follows DCI John Barnaby and his partner as they tackle intricate murder mysteries in the beautiful but deadly countryside of Midsomer. The series is produced by the All3Media owned Bentley Productions and stars Neil Dudgeon, Nick Hendrix, Fiona Dolman and Annette Badland.

In the next new episode, titled Happy Families, as the owners of Karras Games gather for a murder mystery weekend, the immersive experience takes a puzzling twist when a killer strikes for real. The police’s detective skills are put to the test as they are forced to solve this case on their own. Stuart Milligan, Rachael Stirling, Paul Bazely, Georgina Rich, Vanessa Emme, Ed White, Caroline Quentin, Greg Lockett, Aki Omoshaybi and Adrian Edmondson guest star.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.