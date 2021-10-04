ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘Angela Black’

Angela Black will premiere on ITV on Sunday October 10th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Angela Black follows the eponymous character, whose life appears idyllic: a lovely house in suburban London, days working as a volunteer at the dogs’ home, two wonderful sons and a charismatic, hard-working husband, Olivier. However, beneath this façade of charmed domesticity, Angela is also the victim of domestic abuse. Trapped in a relationship she cannot escape, Angela is approached out of the blue by Ed, a private investigator, who spills Olivier’s darkest secrets.

When faced with some horrifying truths about her husband, a stunned Angela is left reeling. Can she really trust Ed? Can she leave behind her life as she knows it and finally free herself from Olivier?

With one encounter, Angela’s life switches from school runs and the dogs’ home to private detectives and buried secrets as she risks everything she holds dear to fight back against the man who has suppressed and tormented her for most of her life. The drama series is produced by Two Brothers Pictures and stars Joanne Froggatt, Michiel Huisman and Samuel Adewunmi.

