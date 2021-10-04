IMDb TV Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Leverage: Redemption’

Leverage spin-off Leverage: Redemption will receive its UK premiere on IMDb TV – the ad supported streamer that recently launched on this side of the pond via Amazon Prime Video Channels – on Friday October 22nd, it has been announced.

Leverage: Redemption sees the Leverage team reunited to take down the rich and powerful. Sophie Devereaux (The Grifter), Parker (The Thief), Eliot Spencer (The Hitter), and Alec Hardison (The Hacker) have watched the world change over the last eight years. It’s become easier—and sometimes legal—for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way.

The Leverage team finds new blood in Harry Wilson, a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption after realising he’s been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career, and Breanna Casey, Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble. The drama series is produced by Amazon Studios and Electric Entertainment and stars Gina Bellman, Beth Riesgraf, Christian Kane, Aldis Hodge, Noah Wyle and Aleyse Shannon. The complete series run of the original series is also available to stream on IMDb TV.

Check out the trailer below:

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.