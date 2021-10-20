Gold Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Cockfields’ Season 2

The second season of The Cockfields will premiere on UKTV’s Gold channel on Monday November 8th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Cockfields follows Simon, who is taking girlfriend Donna back home to the Isle of Wight for the very first time. The comedy series, which was penned by David Earl & Joe Wilkinson, is being produced by Yellow Door Productions and stars Joe Wilkinson, Susannah Fielding, Sue Johnston, Sarah Parish, Gregor Fisher, Greg McHugh, Michele Dotrice, Nigel Havers and Ben Rufus Green.

The show’s second season follows a week in the lives of 40-something Simon and his fiancée Esther (Susannah Fielding) as they stay for what they hope will be a relaxing short summer break with Simon’s ever-doting mum Sue, stepfather Ray (Gregor Fisher) and stepbrother David in their house on the Isle of Wight. Simon and Esther’s engagement is a preoccupation for Sue. Esther is happy to respond to her many questions about the wedding but Simon’s not so keen. He’s busy trying to avoid his old school friend Tony (Greg McHugh) who keeps trying to rekindle their friendship. Simon also has to juggle bumping into his estranged dad Larry who lives on the Island with his younger girlfriend Melissa. Meanwhile David is keen to find love, while dodging the advances of Sue’s friend Lyn, but Esther is on hand to give him some useful tips. Things come to a head when Simon takes Sue and Ray out for what he hopes will be a nice meal to thank them for the holiday.

