Gold Sets Premiere Date For ‘Sandylands’ Season 2

The second season of Sandylands will premiere on UKTV’s Gold channel on Monday October 25th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Sandylands follows twenty-seven-year-old Emily Verma, who is living the high life in London, having escaped the clutches of Sandylands – her seaside hometown where her semi-estranged father Les Vegas remains a local celebrity as arcade owner and self-proclaimed ‘King of the Strip’. However, when Sandylands becomes headline news after a bloodied pedalo is washed ashore – a pedalo last hired by Les – Emily is forced to make a reluctant visit home.

She quickly discovers that all is definitely not what it seems in her old stomping ground. The comedy series is produced by King Bert Productions and stars Sanjeev Bhaskar, Natalie Dew, David Walliams, Sophie Thompson, Craig Parkinson, Simon Bird, Harriet Webb, Hamza Jeetooa and Bronwyn James. In the opening episode of season two, Emily and Les arrive home to find her estranged mother, cruise ship entertainer Donna Vegas, in the lounge. Emily must decide if she can trust her mum with their secret or if she is just here for the money.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.