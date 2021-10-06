E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 4

The fourth season of Young Sheldon will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Wednesday October 20th at 9pm, with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Young Sheldon follows 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve young Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him.

The comedy series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, Montana Jordan and Matt Hobby. Jim Parsons narrates the comedy as Adult Sheldon. In the opening episode of the show’s fourth season, titled Graduation, after graduating high school, Sheldon has a breakdown when he realizes he may not be ready for college. Also, Dale tries to make amends with Meemaw. In the following episode, titled A Docent, A Little Lady And A Bouncer Named Dalton, Sheldon gets a summer job at the local train museum. Also, George and Missy bond when Missy embarks on a new stage of womanhood, and Georgie discovers Mary’s guilty pleasure.

