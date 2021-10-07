E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Duncanville’ Season 2

The second season of Duncanville will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Wednesday October 20th at 10pm, with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Duncanville tells the story Duncan, a spectacularly average fifteen-year old boy, and his immediate family. Duncan can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls…but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. The animated series is produced by 20th Television, Universal Television and Fox Entertainment and features the voices of Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry, as well as guest voices Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa.

In the opening episode of the show’s second season, titled Das Banana Boot, Duncan avoids summer school for the first time, and the family goes on vacation. On their getaway, Annie and Jack are haunted by another vacation couple, while Duncan agonizes over Mia’s Instagram, and Kimberly gets a glow-up. Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Nick Offerman, Finn Wolfhard, Kathy Najimy, John Viener, Aseem Batra and Marietta Sirleaf guest star. FOX has already renewed Duncanville for a third season.

