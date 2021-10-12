Disney+ Releases Trailer For ‘Dopesick’

Disney+ has released the trailer for Dopesick, which is set to premiere on Friday November 12th.

Dopesick examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma to a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA. Defying all the odds, heroes will emerge in an intense and thrilling ride to take down the craven corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies.

The limited series, which is inspired by the New York Times bestselling book by Beth Macy, is produced by 20th Television and stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, with Kaitlyn Dever and Rosario Dawson. Guest stars include Phillipa Soo and Jake McDorman. The executive producers are Danny Strong, John Goldwyn, Michael Keaton, Barry Levinson, Warren Littlefield, Beth Macy and Karen Rosenfelt.

Check out the trailer below: