Star Poaches UK Rights To ‘Family Guy’, Sets UK Premiere Date For Season 20

Family Guy is once again on the move. ITV2 has lost the first window rights to the FOX animated series to Disney+’s general entertainment brand Star, TVWise has learned. The show’s twentieth season will premiere on Wednesday November 3rd.

Created by Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy follows the adventures of Peter Griffin and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders in Quahog, Rhode Island. The animated series is produced by 20th Television and features the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis and Mike Henry.

In the opening episode of the show’s twentieth season titled, LASIK Intact, with her vision waning, Lois elects to get LASIK surgery, but exploits her new disability for monetary gain. Meanwhile, Peter, Chris and Stewie must partake in all the activities with Doug that his father neglects. Episodes will continue to be made available every Wednesday. FOX has already renewed the series for a twenty-first season.

Disney+ marks the third first-run UK broadcaster for Family Guy. The series initially aired in the UK on BBC Three and BBC Two until 2015 when ITV poached the rights in a wide-ranging deal with Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution. They recently finished airing the show’s nineteenth season on ITV2.