Claire Skinner Joins ITV’s ‘McDonald & Dodds’ For Season 3

Claire Skinner (Outnumbered) has joined the cast of McDonald & Dodds for its upcoming third season, which has now started filming ahead of a 2022 premiere. Skinner will play Chief Superintendent Ormond. Season three consists of four episodes.

“I’m a huge fan of McDonald & Dodds so I’m delighted to be joining the cast as Chief Superintendent Ormond”, Skinner said. “Ormond is a quietly intimidating character so she’ll be keeping McDonald & Dodds on their toes throughout this new series.”

McDonald & Dodds is set in Bath and follows DCI McDonald, who has recently transferred from London’s Met Police, and has been partnered with the unassuming DS Dodds, who has been happy in the background for most of his working life. To McDonald’s surprise they form an unexpectedly effective crime solving partnership. The drama series stars Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia.

In the opening episode of the show’s third season, titled Belvedere, young woman is found dead sitting in a deckchair in broad daylight in one of Bath’s most beautiful and populated parks. Why did this woman die with a smile on her face? Alan Davies (Jonathan Creek), Holly Aird (Waking The Dead), , Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street) and Dame Siân Phillips (I, Claudius) guest star.

McDonald & Dodds was created by Robert Murphy and is set up at Mammoth Screen and co-produced by BritBox North America. Murphy penned episodes one and four, while Robert Drummond wrote episode two and Kam Odera penned episodes three. Rebecca Davies is the series producer, while the directors are Robert Quinn, Isher Sahota, Ian Aryeh and Sasha Ransome. The executive producers are Damien Timmer and Robert Murphy.