Channel 5 Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Madame Blanc Mysteries’

The Madame Blanc Mysteries (formerly known as The Reluctant Madame Blanc) will premiere on Channel 5 on Saturday October 16th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries follows Jean White, a renowned and respected antiques dealer, running a successful business in leafy Cheshire with her husband, Rory. We meet Jean on a rainy morning in Manchester, overcome with grief as she learns that Rory has tragically died on his way home from their vintage treasure-trove stomping grounds in the South of France. Things are about to take a darker turn for poor Jean when she discovers that along with her husband, all of their money has disappeared, their shop re-mortgaged to the hilt and their assets pawned off.

With the final thousands in their joint account ironically spent on Rory’s funeral, Jean’s life is set adrift…until her solicitor informs her of one thing her beloved did not sell: their cottage in French antiques hub, Saint Victoire. And when Jean finds out that the lavish ring Rory was bringing back to her is nowhere to be found, she quickly realises something is amiss and does the first thing she can think of; arriving in Saint Victoire, will Jean get the answers she is searching for? The drama series, which was co-commissioned by Channel 5 and Acorn TV, is produced by Clapperboard and Saffron Cherry Productions and stars Sally Lindsay as lead character Jean White. Lindsay co-wrote the series with Sue Vincent, who will also star in an as-yet unspecified role. Andy Morgan is the series producer, while Dermot Boyd is directing. The executive producers are Catherine Mackin for Acorn TV, Mike Benson for Clapperboard and Caroline Roberts-Cherry for Saffron Cherry.

