Channel 5 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Dalgliesh’

Channel 5’s new Dalgliesh adaptation will premiere on Thursday November 4th at 9pm, with the second episode following on Friday November 5th at 9pm, it has been announced. Two new episodes will air each week on Thursday and Fridays in the 9pm slot.

Dalgliesh starts in 1970s England and follows Dalgliesh’s career to present day as he solves unusual murders and reveals buried secrets. The six episode first season sees him investigate cases ranging from a nursing student poisoned during a training demonstration, to a homeless man and recently resigned Tory MP whose throats were slashed in a London church to suspicious deaths at a mysterious home for the disabled.

The drama series, which was co-commissioned with Acorn TV, is produced by New Pictures and stars Bertie Carvel (Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell) in the titular role. Jeremy Irvine (War Horse), Natasha Little (War of the Worlds) and Mirren Mack (Sex Education) guest star. Helen Edmundson is the lead writer and penned the scripts alongside Stephen Greenhorn. Georgie Fallon, Martin Mahon, and Emily Russell are the series producers, while Jill Robertson, Andy and Ryan Tohill, and Lisa Clarke are the directors. The executive producers are Elaine Pyke, Willow Grylls and Charlie Pattinson.

