Channel 4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Stath Lets Flats’ Season 3

The third season of Stath Lets Flats will premiere on Channel 4 on Tuesday October 26th at 10:15pm, it has been announced.

Created by Jamie Demetriou and Robert Popper, Stath Lets Flats follows the titular character, an incompetent lettings agent, on his day to day antics at ‘Michael & Eagle Lettings’, a dodgy London lettings agency run by Stath’s father. The series is produced by Roughcut TV and stars Jamie Demetriou, Natasia Demetriou, Al Roberts, Christos Stergioglou, Katy Wix, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, and Ellie White.

The show’s third season, will pick up where the second finished with a shocking cliff-hanger as incompetent letting agent Stath (Jamie Demetriou) is faced with rescuing the family business, Michael & Eagle, and his relationship with Katia (Ellie White), while expecting his first child by Carole (Katy Wix). Meanwhile his sister, Sophie (Natasia Demetriou), and best friend, Al (Al Roberts), deal with the fallout of finally declaring their feelings for each other.

