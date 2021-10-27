BBC Two Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Season 3

The third season of What We Do In The Shadows will receive its UK premiere on BBC Two on Tuesday November 2nd at 10:05pm, it has been announced.

What We Do In The Shadows is a mockumentary following the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years. In Staten Island. The series, which is based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, is produced by FX Productions and stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch.

In the show’s third season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

