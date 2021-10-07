BBC Two Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

The third season of American Crime Story, subtitled Impeachment, will receive its UK premiere on BBC Two on Tuesday October 19th at 9:15pm, it has been announced.

Impeachment: American Crime Story examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones. All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape.

American Crime Story is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions and stars Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein, Annaleigh Ashford, Margo Martindale, Edie Falco and Clive Owen. The scripts for the new season were penned by Sarah Burgess, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski and Michael Uppendahl.

