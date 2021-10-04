BBC Two Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Dave’ Season 2

The second season of Dave will receive its UK premiere on BBC Two on Sunday October 10th at 9:45pm, with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Based on the Life Story of Rapper and Comedian Dave Burd (AKA Lil Dicky), Dave is centered on a suburban neurotic man in his late twenties who has convinced himself that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he might actually convince the world. The comedy series is produced by FX Productions and stars Dave Burd, Christine Ko, GaTa, Taylor Misiak, Travis Bennett and Andrew Santino.

In the show’s second season, Dave knows he’s destined for rap superstardom – but at what cost? With the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, he has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar. Guest stars include CL, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Benny Blanco, Kyle Kuzma, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd (Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lil Yachty, Lil Nas X, Kevin Hart and more.

