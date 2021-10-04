BBC Two Sets Premiere Date For ‘Guilt’ Season 2

The second season of Guilt will premiere on BBC Two on Thursday October 14th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Guilt tells the story of two disparate brothers, united by guilt when they accidentally run over and kill an old man on a darkened street. The drama series is produced by Expectation and Happy Tramp North and stars Mark Bonnar, Sara Vickers, Stuart Bowman, Emun Elliot, Phyllis Logan, Greg McHugh, Sandy McDade, Henry Pettigrew, Rochelle Neil and Robin Laing.

In season two, in an Edinburgh cellar, two gunshots ring out. Across town, Max McCall is released from prison. These two events gradually come together as Max tries to rebuild his life, and new arrival Erin tries to save hers. When Roy Lynch rebuffs Max’s efforts at a reconciliation, Max turns to Kenny for help – despite their troubled history. However, this is a newly confident Kenny, with a budding new relationship, and he provides Max with a tougher challenge than expected. To help his daughter, Roy finally turns to Max and Kenny and forces them to help him. It appears that Max’s fall from grace is complete – but he has a secret motivation to reveal.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.